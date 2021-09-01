Nuu-chah-nulth Employment & Training Manager

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full-time program manager for the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Based out of Port Alberni, the NETP Manager is responsible for the supervision

of the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program staff, and the effective and efficient delivery of NETP services and programs.

Responsibilities will include:

➢ Monitor and manage all aspects of the contractual agreements to ensure program

requirements are satisfied; and that successful program outcomes are achieved

➢ Manage and oversee NETP staff performances, quality of work and service

delivery to clients

➢ Develop and submit annual operational plans and budgets to funders

➢ Preparing and submitting financial and program reports

➢ Develop programs for in-community delivery that enhance employment opportunities

➢ Actively establishing positive relationships with education and business sector,

creating opportunities for capacity building and employment opportunities

Preferred Qualifications:

➢ Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business Administration (or related field) with a

minimum of two-years direct experience in supervision

➢ Proven skills in proposal and report writing, and high level of skills and abilities to

develop program budgets and understand monthly financial statements

➢ Possess strong interpersonal skills and proven team-building skills

➢ Understanding of First Nations history will be considered as asset

➢ Experience in providing in-community and Indigenous-led training

➢ Must have a valid driver’s licence and a vehicle for business travel

➢ Provide past-employer references and an up-to-date criminal record check

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualification and experience: salary

range from $63,000 to $74,000.