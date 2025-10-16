Nuu-chah-nulth Salmon Governance Project Coordinator

Position Type: 4 days per week

Location: In proximity to Victoria, Tofino, Port Alberni, Gold River, or Campbell River, with availability to travel to Nuu-chah-nulth Nations on Vancouver Island (Hybrid: remote and in-person)

Duration: 4-year term (potential for extension)

Compensation: $45,000 - $52,500 annually + benefits

Reports to: Audrey Adelinet, Development Manager, Ha’oom Fisheries Society; Tara Mahoney, Research Manager, Balance Co-Lab, UVIC

Start Date: As soon as available

Application Deadline: Oct 29, 2025

About the Role:

The Restoring the Five Nations Salmon Laws & Collaboration Protocol Project is a four-year initiative dedicated to documenting, revitalizing, and affirming traditional Nuu-chah-nulth salmon laws and governance practices for the five Nations of Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, and Ehattesaht/Chinehkint. The project will be implemented in partnership between Ha’oom Fisheries Society and the Balance Co-Lab team. The intention is for the five Nations to lead and own the project at every step. Ha’oom and Balance Co-Lab will support implementation in alignment with each Nation’s vision and direction.

The Project Coordinator will support the coordination and administration of the Empowering Indigenous Governance and Racial Justice through Nuu-chah-nulth Salmon Laws and Consultation Protocol Initiative. This initiative documents traditional Nuu-chah-nulth salmon laws and supports the development of related protocols and policies. The Project Coordinator will primarily provide administrative, logistical, and communications support to ensure the project runs smoothly. They will work closely with Tara Mahoney, Research Manager (primary supervisor) and other project leads as appropriate.

Who We Are:

Ha’oom Fisheries Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the fishing rights of the Tla-o-qui-aht, Ahousaht, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, and Ehattesaht/Chinehkint First Nations ("the five Nations"). https://www.haoom.ca/

Balance Co-Lab an international partnership among Indigenous governments, NGOs, and university-based researchers aimed at advancing Indigenous self-determination, community capacity and well-being. Our work brings Indigenous organizations and university-based partners together to support decision-making and impact assessment aligned with and informed by Indigenous knowledge, values and governance systems. www.balancecolab.com

Key Responsibilities

Project Coordination & Administration

Schedule and coordinate meetings, workshops, and engagement sessions.

Take notes, prepare summaries, and circulate follow-up actions from meetings.

Track project timelines and deliverables; maintain accurate project files and documentation.

Provide logistical support for in-person meetings, workshops, and travel.

Assist with budget tracking, expense documentation, and preparation of funder reports.

Team Support

Support hiring, onboarding, and scheduling of Salmon Laws Community Liaisons.

Provide day-to-day coordination assistance to liaisons (e.g., scheduling, communications, documentation).

Help establish and maintain the Research Advisory Council (RAC), including coordinating meetings and preparing agendas and minutes.

Communications

Draft and share updates (meeting notes, reports, website/social media posts) to keep project partners and community members informed.

Assist with preparing plain-language materials (e.g., posters, handouts, short updates) for community distribution.

General Support

Provide coordination support to Balance Co-Lab and Ha’oom Fisheries Society project leads as needed.

Assist with other related initiatives documenting Nuu-chah-nulth laws, as time allows.





Qualifications