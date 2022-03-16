The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Office Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position in our Port Alberni office. The Usma Office Assistant is responsible for performing general reception and clerical tasks and errands in the NTC Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) office.
Responsibilities Include
- Answer switchboard, take messages, screen calls, refer calls
- Respond to routine requests for information and related services to Usma clients, community representatives and agencies
- Assists in making travel arrangements
- Assists in maintaining a confidential file system and filing records
- Provide clerical services to Social Workers: reports, requisitions, memoranda, ensuring correctness in format, spelling and grammar
- Updates and maintains pamphlet and program information and general source documents
- Helping organize and maintain office common areas
- Assists in coordinating events as necessary, schedule bookings for programs and activities
- Prepare files to pick up and be sent to/from other agencies
- Screen, sort, distribute documents and determine which items to bring to the Supervisor’s attention based on content of communication
Preferred Qualifications
- High school graduate or GED equivalent
- Certification or training in Office Administration
- 2 to 3 years of proven general office skills experience
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Self-motivated and works well to deadlines
- Possess independent judgment, reasoning, and discretion
- Holds a valid Class 5 BC driver’s licence and have access to a reliable, insured vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
For further information contact Tracy Wong (250) 724-3232.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1:00pm March 29, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.