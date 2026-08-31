The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Office Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position in our Campbell River office. The Usma Office Assistant is responsible for performing general reception and clerical tasks and errands in the NTC Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) office.

Responsibilities Include

Answer switchboard, take messages, screen calls, refer calls.

Respond to routine requests for information and related services to Usma clients, community representatives and agencies.

Assists in making travel arrangements.

Assists in maintaining a confidential file system and filing records.

Provide clerical services to Social Workers: reports, requisitions, memoranda, ensuring correctness in format, spelling and grammar.

Updates and maintains pamphlet and program information and general source documents.

Helping organize and maintain office common areas.

Assists in coordinating events as necessary, schedule bookings for programs and activities.

Prepare files to pick up and be sent to/from other agencies.

Screen, sort, distribute documents and determine which items to bring to the Supervisor’s attention based on content of communication.

Preferred Qualifications

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Certification or training in Office Administration.

2 to 3 years of proven general office skills experience.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated and works well to deadlines.

Possess independent judgment, reasoning, and discretion.

Holds a valid Class 5 BC driver’s licence and have access to a reliable, insured vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.





Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $29.00 - $32.00 per hour.