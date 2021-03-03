The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Teechuktl (Mental Health) Department is seeking an organized, detailed-oriented Office Coordinator who will coordinate various office tasks and functions to ensure office operations run smoothly. Tasks include overseeing administrative practices and accounts payable function, supervising the reception area, maintaining office supplies, and ensuring physical office maintenance. Based out the Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position will also provide administrative support to the Teechuktl Manager.

Responsibilities Include:

• Responsible for receiving, reconciling various invoices from vendors resolving billing questions, coding them for the Teechuktl Manager

• Track weekly activity reports and schedules for the Teechuktl/Quu'asa Team

• Manage office space (faxes, phones, offices); moves (equipment change / set-up), tech support, oversee maintenance requirements for the building, and maintain inventory of office supplies and materials

• Assist with event coordination (Teechuktl Gatherings, Urban Gatherings, Women’s, Men’s, Youth Gathering). Booking venues, draft contracts, registration, arrange accommodations, meals and travel, and more)

Preferred Qualifications:

• Post-secondary diploma or certificate in administration, or high school diploma or GED with 3 to 5 years of direct work experience in an office environment

• Experience in managing third-party service providers, and ability to administer facility maintenance contracts including cleaning, security, repairs, etc.

• Highly effective teamwork skills

• Superior time management and multitasking skills, and the ability to prioritize tasks with minimal supervision

• Must have valid driver’s license, use of a vehicle, and able to travel when needed

• Provide acceptable references and criminal record check