The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Office Services Assistant. This position is a casual position scheduled to work on-call, as needed.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
• Provide daily reception support and complete assigned general office support duties to support the administrative operations of the Welcome Center and the general office.
• Greeting membership and other visitors, attending to reception switchboard, directing calls, taking messages, responding to direct inquiries and guiding Welcome Center area traffic flows.
• Complete a range of general office support duties as specifically assigned.
JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
• Grade 12 equivalency
• Diplomas or other course certificates relevant to office services an asset.
• Work experience as receptionist or office administration is an asset but not pre-requisite.
• Familiar and competent with reception desk telephone services and protocols.
• Good attention to detail, able to accurately, efficiently, and independently complete all assigned office administrative support duties.
• Demonstrated proficiency with word processing and administering office systems such as email, phones, faxes, copiers, databases, office calendars, office supplies and equipment.
• Valid Class 5 driver’s licence and reliable vehicle.
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Communications & Welcome Center Coordinator, Melissa Bigmore
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: mbigmore@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: July 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM.
The Tseshaht First Nation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages/expects that its Membership and other First Nation Membership will apply with job qualifications. Where possible, employment opportunities shall be offered to Tseshaht members, where qualified and eligible.