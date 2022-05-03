The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for an Office Services Assistant (Casual) position.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Reporting to the Communications and Welcome Centre Coordinator, this position performs reception duties and provides member/visitor and general administrative services to support the Welcome Centre.
The Office Services assistant ensures a welcoming environment and member-centric service delivery. This position performs a range of office duties from assisting callers and visitors, completing morning and end of day routines, coordinating supplies, distribution of communication material and general administrative duties.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12, with computer skills and office administration training.
- 6-12 months of prior experience in office administration.
- Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Knowledgeable and competent with Reception desk telephone services and protocols.
- Intermediate level computer skills including MS Word (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Understanding of office equipment and ability to trouble shoot as needed.
- Able to build positive working relationships with community members, co-workers, Council, vendors and the public.
- Ability to exercise and model a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality.
- Strong organizational and time management skills; able to readily address changing priorities.
- Excellent client service skills. Friendly, positive, responsive, professional and helpful.
- Able to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision as well as working within a collaborative team framework.
- Genuine respect for Tseshaht First Nation culture and protocols
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and two (2) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: vshrimpton@tseshaht.com