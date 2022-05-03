The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for an Office Services Assistant (Casual) position.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Reporting to the Communications and Welcome Centre Coordinator, this position performs reception duties and provides member/visitor and general administrative services to support the Welcome Centre.

The Office Services assistant ensures a welcoming environment and member-centric service delivery. This position performs a range of office duties from assisting callers and visitors, completing morning and end of day routines, coordinating supplies, distribution of communication material and general administrative duties.

QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12, with computer skills and office administration training.

6-12 months of prior experience in office administration.

Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities