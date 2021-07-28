OUTREACH WORKERS

Successful candidates will be responsible for:
- Performing all Outreach services
- Database entry into internal program
- Community networking
Candidates must have:
- Flexibility to work varying shifts.
- Human Service Certificate or proven experience in the field is preferred
- Knowledge of Aboriginal culture or history an asset.
- Strong computer skills.
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
- A valid drivers license and reliable vehicle.
- Clear criminal record with vulnerable sector clearance.
- Must be able to lift a minimum 30lbs
Company
KUU-US CRISIS LINE SOCIETY
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Wage: $17.56 to $22.00 per hour
Please email resumes to kaelyn@kuu-uscrisisline.com or kuu-usadvocate@shaw.ca with at least three references.