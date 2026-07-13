Part-time Driver

Job Title: Part-time Driver
Reports to: Health & Social services Manager
Annual Salary: $25- hourly
Position Structure: Part-time-2-3 shifts weekly.

Purpose:

To provide safe and reliable transportation services for Child and Family Services, utilizing the organization's fleet of vehicles under the direct supervision of the Health & Social services Manager.

Accountabilities:

  • Operate a fleet of two vans and two electric vehicles (EVs) for the exclusive purpose of serving Child and Family Services within the First Nation community.
  • Ensure compliance with all regulatory and safety standards during the operation of vehicles.
  • Conduct daily inspections and basic maintenance of vehicles to ensure they are in good working condition.
  • Coordinate with the Youth Coordinator and Educational Administrative Assistant for vehicle scheduling and usage.
  • Report any vehicle incidents or concerns to the Health and Safety Coordinator immediately.
  • Maintain accurate records of vehicle usage, including trip details and passenger information, as required.
  • Participate in safety and emergency response training sessions as directed by the Health and Safety Coordinator.

Job Requirements:

  • Valid BC Class 4 Driver’s License. The Nation will support the costs of training any candidate that needs license upgrading.
  • Clean driving record and criminal background check.
  • Experience in a similar role preferred, with a strong emphasis on safety and compliance.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Flexibility to work varied hours, including weekends, nights, and holidays, as needed.
  • Working Conditions: Driving in various conditions, including urban, rural, and sometimes challenging weather conditions.
  • Part-time hours based on program needs.

 

Company

Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nation

Location

Gold River

Contact Info

How to Apply

Please e-mail your resume to: HR@yuquot.ca

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