Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self-governing since treaty came into effect on April 1, 2011.

Using opportunities provided under the treaty, UTG continues to create physical, economic, and cultural growth for current and future generations through a diversified organization of governmental and business entities.

UTG is seeking a friendly and energetic individual to become part of the Finance Department team as a Payroll and Accounting Clerk. Reporting to the Manager of Finance, this position is responsible for accurately and efficiently performing bi-weekly payroll as well as accounting duties, including invoice data entry, scanning and filing invoices for multiple business entities and typical AP/AR bookkeeping, as well as other duties as assigned by the Manager of Finance. Speed, accuracy, and attention to detail are key skills.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Grade 12 or higher with preference for completion of Payroll certificate / diploma or progress in a recognized payroll or accounting program or commensurate experience.

• Payroll Compliance Professional designation is an asset but not a requirement.

• Minimum 2-5 years payroll and accounting/bookkeeping experience.

• Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

• Ability to handle confidential information with integrity and discretion.

• Experience with payroll software (e.g., ADP, Ceridian, Payworks, or similar).

• Ability to work as part of a team and to maintain a positive and helpful attitude.

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience ($26.00 - $35.00/hour) and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).