Permanent & Casual Accounts Payable Clerks

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Finance Department is looking for 2 qualified Accounts Payable Clerks. Based out of Port Alberni, these positions will be following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures.

Key Responsibilities

Performs regular accounts payable related functions, including handling all related accounts payable documents and data processing authorized invoices into the Adagio accounting program

Electronically files purchase orders and match purchase orders to invoices

Electronically processes and files accounts payable related documents

Responds to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations, and solves problems

Collaborates with the Finance Team to maintain departmental A/P performance levels and consistent application of accounting procedures and principles

Performs other related accounting duties as required

Preferred Qualifications

Grade 12 / Adult Dogwood Diploma

Experienced A/P processing using batch/modular accounting software

Proficient in Adobe Acrobat Pro, competent in Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Word programs and comfortable in the use of Zoom, Teams and Social Media web platforms

Experience with Adagio is considered an asset

Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy

Clear oral and written communication skills

Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships

Able to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references

Competitive benefits, relocation costs coverage, and salary based on qualifications and experience. Salary Range: $51,000 – $59,000.