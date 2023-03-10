Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Planner/Climate Action Coordinator to join the Lands and Resources Team responsible for planning and implementing a wide range of activities related to land use and climate change. Reporting to the Director of Lands and Resources, the Planner/Coordinator is responsible for delivery of programs addressing climate change and resiliency and land management practices, projects and services for Uchucklesaht Tribe Lands and the Traditional Territory.

This position provides opportunities to:

• Plan and implement energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and climate change resilience projects based on the community’s priorities.

• Research and update planning documents such as the OCP Act and Ehthlateese Village Plan.

• Assist with delivery of land management projects and services for Uchucklesaht Tribe lands and traditional territory.

• Work collaboratively with the Lands and Resources Department team and the community.

• Actively participate in the Climate Action Peer Network.

• Make a difference!

Qualifications and Experience:

• A Bachelor’s degree (Masters preferred) in one or more of the following: Planning, Land Management, Community Energy, Civil Engineering, Geography, Environmental Studies or a related discipline.

• A minimum of 1 year experience (3 years preferred) as a planner, community energy planner, or related field.

• Demonstrated interest in land management, clean energy, climate change, and community empowerment.

• Valid Driver’s license.

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).