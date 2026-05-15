Thunderbird Spirit Water (TSW), is an artesian spring water company, owned and operated by the Uchucklesaht Tribe Government, located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island, since 2021. Thunderbird Spirit Water is seeking a self-motivated, experienced, and highly skilled individual with excellent interpersonal and communication skills to join their team as the Plant Operations Manager. This role is crucial in keeping the plant fully operational as well as promoting a professional image and positive impression of TSW, ensuring all interactions with staff and contractors are conducted with a friendly, positive, and helpful attitude. The Plant Operations Manager will provide consistent and confidential high-level operational and managerial support. This includes ensuring the smooth functioning of the plant with timely and effective follow-up on decisions and directions.

Responsibilities:

• Oversee daily operations and maintenance of the plant to ensure efficiency and productivity.

• Develop and implement operational policies and procedures.

• Develop and maintain a production schedule.

• Implement production, productivity, quality, and service standards while driving accountability and resolving issues within the maintenance team.

• Manage plant staff, including hiring, training, and performance evaluations.

• Ensure compliance with health, safety, and environmental regulations.

• Monitor production metrics and quality control processes.

• Coordinate maintenance and repairs to minimize downtime.

• Support budget preparation and management, including cost control and resource allocation.

• Liaise with other departments and stakeholders to ensure seamless operations.

• Identify and implement process improvements to enhance operational efficiency.

• Handle any operational issues that arise, providing timely and effective solutions.

Qualifications and Experience:

• College or University Diploma in Operations Management or a related field preferred.

• 3+ years of experience in a managerial role, including experience in plant operations or a related field is required.

• Knowledge of government administration and related legislation, laws, regulations, and policies.

• Superior time management skills, multitasking abilities, and the capability to prioritize tasks and meet time-sensitive deadlines with minimal supervision.

• Demonstrated experience in organizing and managing operations, including preparation of reports, overseeing staff, and ensuring attention to detail and accuracy.

•Skilled in having difficult conversations respectfully and holding colleagues accountable for their work orders and activities.