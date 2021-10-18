Post-Secondary Counsellor

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Education, Training & Social Development Department is seeking a permanent, full-time Post-Secondary Counsellor to provide advisory support to eligible students interested in accessing Post-Secondary Education funding. Based out of Port Alberni, this position supports eligible students in the funding application processes based on the NTC Post-Secondary Funding Policy and Procedures for enrolment into eligible post-secondary programs and institutions.

Responsibilities will include:

  •  Proactively communicating with students (by telephone, email/digital or in-person) and serving as their first point of contact to answer questions and advising on the requirements of the NTC Post-Secondary Funding Policy and Procedures
  •  Reviewing applications for funding eligibility, processing missing information letters, generate approvals, and maintaining student files in a student data base
  •  Preparing student budgets and reviewing/preparing invoices and living allowances for payments
  •  Assisting potential and continuing students in achieving their educational goal
  •  Reporting to First Nations on individual student progress

Preferred Qualifications:

  •  Post-secondary degree in a related discipline or diploma with 1 to three years’ experience in academic advising, counseling, admissions, or student affairs
  •  Computer literate with technical experience with databases and high proficiency in excel spreadsheets, electronic mail, and word processing software
  •  Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset
  •  Excellent people skills and able to communicate technical information effectively and diplomatically
  •  Ability to manage multiple tasks and successfully meet deadlines
  •  Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region
  •  Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Apply by October 25, 2021 by sending your cover letter, three references (available to contact) and resume to:

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

(We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.)

