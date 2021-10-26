The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Education, Training & Social Development Department is seeking a permanent, full-time Post-Secondary Counsellor to provide advisory support to eligible students interested in accessing Post-Secondary Education funding. Based out of Port Alberni, this position supports eligible students in the funding application processes based on the NTC Post-Secondary Funding Policy and Procedures for enrolment into eligible post-secondary programs and institutions.

Responsibilities will include:

Proactively communicating with students (by telephone, email/digital or in-person) and serving as their first point of contact to answer questions and advising on the requirements of the NTC Post-Secondary Funding Policy and Procedures

Reviewing applications for funding eligibility, processing missing information letters, generate approvals, and maintaining student files in a student data base

Preparing student budgets and reviewing/preparing invoices and living allowances for payments

Assisting potential and continuing students in achieving their educational goal

Reporting to First Nations on individual student progress

Preferred Qualifications: