Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2024 – with the possibility of an extension), full-time Pre-employment Supports (PES) Coordinator. Along with program coordination activities, the PES Program Coordinator provides case management support to Social Development Workers’ client services. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is under the supervision of the Manager of Social Development, with the NTC’s Education, Training, and Social Development Department.

Responsibilities Include

Work closely with Case Managers to support Income Assistance Clients to navigate the referral process for access to pre-employment training, client supports, and employment planning

Develop a work-plan for the PES models, implementation, follow-up, and reporting

Ensure and assist Case Manager in the development of client’s Employment Action Plans, Budgets, Decision Forms

Develop resource material for client navigation; including Social Development policy and procedures

Completing the ISC reporting requirements for the PES Program and other reporting requirements

Attend PES meetings/conference calls, and meetings with First Nations as required

Maintain PES client support files

Preferred Qualifications

Post-Secondary diploma in Health, Social Sciences, or Human Services plus 2+ years of supervisory experience.

Strong computer skills with programs within the Microsoft Office Suite

Good communication skills (both written and oral), and effective teamwork skills

Ability to collaborate effectively, and build and maintain positive relationships with internal and external partners to facilitate/co-ordinate programs, events, people, and tasks

Proven experience working with a database and reporting systems for government

Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities

Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $60,000 - $70,000.