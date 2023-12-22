Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2024 – with the possibility of an extension), full-time Pre-employment Supports (PES) Coordinator. Along with program coordination activities, the PES Program Coordinator provides case management support to Social Development Workers’ client services. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is under the supervision of the Manager of Social Development, with the NTC’s Education, Training, and Social Development Department.
Responsibilities Include
- Work closely with Case Managers to support Income Assistance Clients to navigate the referral process for access to pre-employment training, client supports, and employment planning
- Develop a work-plan for the PES models, implementation, follow-up, and reporting
- Ensure and assist Case Manager in the development of client’s Employment Action Plans, Budgets, Decision Forms
- Develop resource material for client navigation; including Social Development policy and procedures
- Completing the ISC reporting requirements for the PES Program and other reporting requirements
- Attend PES meetings/conference calls, and meetings with First Nations as required
- Maintain PES client support files
Preferred Qualifications
- Post-Secondary diploma in Health, Social Sciences, or Human Services plus 2+ years of supervisory experience.
- Strong computer skills with programs within the Microsoft Office Suite
- Good communication skills (both written and oral), and effective teamwork skills
- Ability to collaborate effectively, and build and maintain positive relationships with internal and external partners to facilitate/co-ordinate programs, events, people, and tasks
- Proven experience working with a database and reporting systems for government
- Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities
- Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $60,000 - $70,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, January 11, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org