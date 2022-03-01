Black Press has an immediate opening for a full time (32 hours) Press Helper for our Ladysmith Press Division.
Requirements:
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with frequent lifting up to 20 lbs. and standing for long periods.
Must be reliable, have excellent communication skills and great attention to detail.
Will work cooperatively in a diverse, team-based environment.
Ability to work days and evenings.
Starting wage is $17.50 per hour.
Comprehensive Benefits package that includes MSP, Health, Dental and Vision for you and your family, profit sharing and advancement opportunities.
Company
Ladysmith Press
Location
Ladysmith
Contact Info
Please email resume to jobs@ladysmithpress.com or drop your resume at 940 Oyster Bay Drive in Ladysmith.
OPEN UNTIL FILLED