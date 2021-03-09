Thunderbird Spirit Water provides naturally-sourced spring water that is pure, premium and protected, a new hallmark unrivalled among premium waters. Thunderbird Spirit Water is owned by the Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG).

UTG is a dynamic and progressive Maa’ Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011

• Thunderbird Spirit Water is seeking a friendly and energetic individual to become part production team as Production Worker/Labourer who will report to the Plant Manager. These duties include completing daily activities on the production line ensuring product adheres to the set standards of safety, quality, and production.

Qualifications and Experience:

• High School Diploma or equivalent.

• Valid Driver’s License

• Valid Forklift License

• WHMIS certification

• Ability to understand bottling process including bottling and warehouse flow.

• Basic mathematical skills

• Problem-solving skills

• Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

• Basic computer skills and comfort with using fast paced equipment.

• Must be able to read and write English in order to follow safety protocols.

• Team player who shows initiative, reliability and flexibility.

• Demonstrated ability and experience in upholding the Uchucklesaht Tribes’ organizational values.

• Must complete a RCMP Criminal Record Check