Program Coordinator (Term)

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2021 – with the possibility of an extension), full-time Pre-employment Supports (PES) Coordinator. Along with program coordination activities, the PES Program Coordinator provides case management support to Social Development Workers’ client services. Based out of Port Alberni, this position’s duties are aligned with the NTC’s Education, Training, and Social Development Department.
Responsibilities Include
- Work closely with case managers to support Social Assistance Clients to navigate the referral process for access to pre-employment training, client supports, employment planning, and training needs
- Develop a work plan for the PES models, implementation, follow-up, reporting
- Develop resource material for client navigation and Social Development policy and procedures
- Provide ongoing support regarding PES reporting requirements
- Completing the ISC reporting requirements for PES
- May be required to attend PES meetings/conference calls, and meetings with First Nations
- Required to follow NTC's guidelines and safety protocols for COVID19 prevention
Preferred Qualifications
- Post-Secondary education in Health, Social Sciences, or Human Services plus 2+ years of supervisory experience
- Good communication skills (both written and oral) and effective teamwork skills
- Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate/co-ordinate programs, events, people and tasks
- Proven experience working with a database and reporting systems for government
- Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities
- Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects
- Possess current driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and the ability to travel
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $47,000 - $58,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm, January 6, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)