The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Education, Training & Social Development (ETSD), is seeking a term full-time (maternity leave backfill until February 2028) Program Delivery Assistant in the Education, Training & Social Development Department. Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Program Delivery Assistant provides operational and administrative assistance to the program leader, performs a variety of administrative, coordination and logistical services in support of the operations of the ETSD programs, and provides effective and efficient support to the program teams to ensure smooth program delivery.

Responsibilities Include:

Ensures the Director of Education, Training & Social Development is well supported in the day-to-day management of the ETSD Programs.

Liaise with departmental program leaders and to be responsible for the coordination and submission of departmental information;

Responsible for setting-up Departmental and Committee meetings, takes minutes;

Assists with the timely gathering of statistical data and ensures statistical requirement of various

program contribution agreements are being met, including tracking of contracts and budgets;

program contribution agreements are being met, including tracking of contracts and budgets; Responds to routine requests for information from officials, committee members, employees, members

of the staff, the public or other individuals;

of the staff, the public or other individuals; Perform routine clerical tasks, write and format moderately complex correspondence with proper spelling, grammar, and punctuation.

Coordinate travel, events and gatherings when required.

Communicating with First Nations.

Preferred Qualifications:

Post-secondary diploma or certificate in administration with direct work experience in an executive assistant capacity, or high school diploma/ GED with 3 to 5 years of progressively responsible experience;

Experience working within a First Nation's environment will be considered an asset;

Professional, responsive, confidential and positive work attitude is essential;

Excellent working knowledge of MS Office, Internet, e-mail (Outlook);

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle;

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $56,000 - $65,000 annually.