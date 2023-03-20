Program Delivery Assistant

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family & Child Services (Usma) is seeking a full-time Program Delivery Assistant.   Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Program Delivery Assistant provides operational and administrative assistance to the program leader, performs a variety of administrative, coordination and logistical services in support of the Usma programs, and provides effective and efficient support to the program teams to ensure smooth program delivery.

 

Responsibilities Include

  • Supervises the Team Assistants, Receptionist, and provides administrative support as required.
  • Conducts annual employee appraisals and implement/evaluate training plans.
  • Coordinate administration team meetings.
  • Functions as the primary administrative resource for payroll and leave management schedules including appropriate coverage for the Administration Team.
  • Assist in hiring and orientating administrative workers when applicable.
  • Responds to routine requests for information from officials, employees, members of the staff, the public or other individuals.
  • Responsible for collecting, analyzing, and reporting data on the performance of program activities that are
    funded by ISC and MCFD.
  • Ensure all program reports are prepared accurately, submitted on time, and filed appropriately.
  • Perform routine clerical and typing tasks involved in processing varied office materials such as form letters, reports, requisitions, memoranda envelopes, rough drafts, ensuring correctness.
  • Communicate with First Nations.

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Business degree or diploma required.
  • Experience supervising a team required.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint required.
  • Experience with Provincial Ministry computer databases i.e. ICM and SWS/MIS preferred.
  • Program reporting experience considered an asset.
  • Experience working within a First Nation's environment will be considered an asset.
  • Professional, responsive, confidential, and positive work attitude is essential.
  • Superior time management and multi-tasking skills.
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle.
  • Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Salary based on qualifications and experience.  Apply by 1pm March 31, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383 Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

