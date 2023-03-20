The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family & Child Services (Usma) is seeking a full-time Program Delivery Assistant. Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Program Delivery Assistant provides operational and administrative assistance to the program leader, performs a variety of administrative, coordination and logistical services in support of the Usma programs, and provides effective and efficient support to the program teams to ensure smooth program delivery.

Responsibilities Include

Supervises the Team Assistants, Receptionist, and provides administrative support as required.

Conducts annual employee appraisals and implement/evaluate training plans.

Coordinate administration team meetings.

Functions as the primary administrative resource for payroll and leave management schedules including appropriate coverage for the Administration Team.

Assist in hiring and orientating administrative workers when applicable.

Responds to routine requests for information from officials, employees, members of the staff, the public or other individuals.

funded by ISC and MCFD. Ensure all program reports are prepared accurately, submitted on time, and filed appropriately.

Perform routine clerical and typing tasks involved in processing varied office materials such as form letters, reports, requisitions, memoranda envelopes, rough drafts, ensuring correctness.

Communicate with First Nations.

Preferred Qualifications