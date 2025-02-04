Position Summary:

Provides administrative support to the Nation's members in applying for prescribed program benefits, in particular Patient Travel and Social Development. Assists with programs for community members in regards to filling our benefit forms such as El, CPP and others

Culture Commitment

The Community and Human Services Program Intake Clerk upholds the culture of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations by providing services that demonstrate the worth and respect of the Nation's members. This position strives to create a healthy and supportive community that values and recognizes huu-piits-tulth (helping one another).

Duties and Responsibilities:

Review member information and determine eligibility to quality for the First Nations Health Authority non-insured benefits.

Explain to the Nation's members what is needed and whether or not they qualify for patient travel benefits.

Organize patient travel for the Nation's members, including hotel, transportation and meal benefits.

Prepare and submit required documentation to ensure the financial costs of the patient travel benefits are appropriately paid, including creating purchase requests and submitting reimbursement claims.

Social Development Administration

Implement, apply and adhere to the social development policies available for the Nation's members.

Assist the Social Development worker to conduct initial client assessments to determine client needs and eligibility to participate in applicable social support programs.

Assist in reviewing and approving client applications for the Nation's social assistance programs.

Assist clients in applying for social assistance and financial help.

Liaison and manage the transition of files from off-reserve to on-reserve.

Record case notes, maintain confidential client records, and prepare corresponding reports.

Assist program development coordinator when classes or training for members occurs in Opitsaht.

Qualifications:

Education, training and certificates

High School Diploma

Work experience

Experience working in an administration or office environment

Experience with First Nations Programs and Services and their funding conditions

Preferred Skills

Bookkeeping, MS Office (including Word and Excel), travel arrangements

Interpersonal skills, time management. verbal and communication skills

Confidentiality, customer focused, professional conduct, diplomacy

Attention to Additional assets

Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate

Preference to qualified candidates with a Valid Class 5 drivers Working Environment:

Work Conditions

Works in an office setting, primarily in a stationary position for the majority of the day.

Uses computer and telephone throughout day.

Physical requirements

Must able to remain stationary for prolonged periods of time.

Travel requirements