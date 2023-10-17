The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a term (to March 29, 2024) project coordinator who can assist with the “Indigenous Component of Health Life Trajectories Initiative” (I-HeLTI). Following the goals of the project and reporting to the Director of Health, the I-HeLTI Project Coordinator will direct the investigation into early developmental origins of mental and cardio-metabolic health starting at conception; and, to explore the efficiency of exiting NTC interventions.
Responsibilities include:
- Support the I-HeLTI project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed / liaise between team institutions and members
- Support the submission and management of ethics approval applications, participate in the development
of protocols, and coordinate fieldwork, data and bio-specimen collection as well as analysis and evaluation of interventions following strict adherence to standard health governance structures
- Help build positive relationships and engage community participation
- Prepare meeting minutes, records, reports and other documentation as required by partner governance bodies and communities
Preferred Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree relevant to public health with a minimum of two years’ experience (with graduate degree) or five years (with undergraduate degree) in research (involving quantitative and qualitative) project management including budgeting, planning and coordination with a preference given to expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health
- A clear understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2 Ethics Guidelines: Research Involving the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples of Canada
- Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management
- Strong written and oral communication skills, and a strong ability to work in a team environment
- Knowledge of CIHR grant management and reporting processes.
- Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset
- Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $86,000.
Apply by 1pm, October 20, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.