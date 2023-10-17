The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a permanent, full-time Project Manager who can lead a long-term study “Indigenous Component of Health Life Trajectories Initiative” (I-HeLTI) to learn how to improve health and wellness of Indigenous children. Based out of Port Alberni, I-HeLTI Project Manager will lead a project team and reports to the NTC Director of Health.
Responsibilities include:
- Supports the I-HeLTI project’s coordinator and leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives and timelines, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed
- Oversees the submission and management of ethics approval applications, participate in the development
of protocols, and fieldwork, data and bio-specimen collection as well as analysis and evaluation of interventions following strict adherence to standard health governance structures
- Administers the project budget and other resources
- Collaborates with other Department of Health Managers, and builds relationships between local community health resources and the First Nation communities
Preferred Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree relevant to public health with a minimum of two years’ experience (with graduate degree) or five years (with undergraduate degree) in research project management including budgeting, planning and coordination with a preference given to expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health
- Research experience in maternal health or child development
- A clear understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2 Ethics Guidelines; research involving First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples of Canada
- Ability to balance western and traditional Indigenous worldviews in practice
- Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management
- Strong written and oral communication skills, and expertise in quantitative and qualitative research methods
- Knowledge of CIHR grant management and reporting processes.
- Give permission to reference check any past employer, and provide an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $86,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, October 20, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org