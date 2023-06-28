Job Category
M&P - AAPS
Job Profile
AAPS Hourly - Nursing, Level B
Job Title
Project Nurse
Department
Levin Laboratory Support Division of Nephrology | Department of Medicine | Faculty of Medicine
Compensation Range
$38.86 - $55.98 CAD Hourly
The Compensation Range is the span between the minimum and maximum base salary for a position. The midpoint of the range is approximately halfway between the minimum and the maximum and represents an employee that possesses full job knowledge, qualifications and experience for the position. In the normal course, employees will be hired, transferred or promoted between the minimum and midpoint of the salary range for a job.
To view the full job description visit: https://ubc.wd10.myworkdayjobs.com/ubcstaffjobs/job/UBC-Off-Campus-Hospital-Sites/Project-Nurse_JR13448
Company
Contact Info
Posting End Date
July 4, 2023
Note: Applications will be accepted until 11:59 PM on the day prior to the Posting End Date above.
Job End Date
Jun 30, 2024