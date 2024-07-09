The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council/Teechuklt (Mental Health Program) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Quu’asa Cultural Support Worker to provide culturally based support to Southern Region and Northern Region individuals, families and communities. Based out of Port Alberni, this position would be best suited for someone who has a desire to provide mental wellness and cultural healing in a culturally safe environment.



Position Responsibilities include:

To provide direct support to individuals, families and communities.

To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness.

To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections.

To be familiar with other healing resources and introducing (referring) clients to these resources.

To support residential school survivors and survivors of intergenerational trauma.

To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strengths in response.

To maintain reports, forms and all required documents on a timely basis.

To travel to remote communities to offer cultural support.

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices.

A diploma or other training in a field related to human services, mental health and substance use and at least five years front-line experience working with Indigenous people.

Experience providing support and delivering programs to First Nations people who are at risk or involved in high-risk lifestyles.

Knowledge of western mental health approaches.

Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $50,000 - $70,000.