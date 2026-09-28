The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) program is seeking a full-time, permanent Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally based support to individuals, families, and communities. Based out of Port Alberni or Tofino, this unique position would be best suited for someone who has a desire to bring cultural practices into healing with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people who are at risk or have been involved in high-risk lifestyles. This position is based out of Port Alberni or Tofino/Ucluelet and will require travel to other Regions within Nuu-chah-nulth territories along the coast of Vancouver Island. Travel is by vehicle on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter to remote communities.
Responsibilities Include
- To provide direct support to individuals, families, and communities.
- To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness.
- To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections.
- To be familiar with other healing resources and introducing (referring) clients to these resources.
- To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response.
- To maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis.
Preferred Qualifications
- Must have knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices.
- Front-line experience working with aboriginal people.
- Diploma or other training in a field related to counselling and recovery.
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction.
- Awareness of western mental health approaches.
- Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.
- Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan.
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Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $56,000 - $71,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm October 12, 2026, by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to Aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and teachings.