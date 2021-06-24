The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council/Teechuktl (Mental Health Program) is seeking a permanent, full-time Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally-based support to Central Region individuals, families and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high risk life-styles. Based out of the NTC Central Region Office (Tofino) this position involves regular travel into the communities of Ahousaht, Macoah, Ty-Histanis, Opitsaht and Hot Springs.

Position Responsibilities include:

• To provide direct support to individuals, families and communities

• To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness

• To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections

• Know local healing resources and introduce/refer clients to these resources

• To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response

• To maintain reports, forms and all required documents within timelines

Preferred Qualifications:

• Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices

• Front-line experience working with aboriginal people

• Degree or other training in a field related to counselling and recovery

• Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction

• Awareness of western mental health approaches

• Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset

• Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

• Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $58,000 annually.