The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) program is seeking a full-time, term (to March 31, 2025) Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally based support to Central Region individuals, families, and communities. Based out of Port Alberni, this unique position would be best suited for someone who has a desire to bring cultural practices into healing with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people who are at risk or have been involved in high-risk lifestyles. This position requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter).

Responsibilities Include

To provide direct support to individuals, families, and communities.

To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness.

To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections.

To be familiar with other healing resources and introducing (referring) clients to these resources.

To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response.

To maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis.

Preferred Qualifications

Must have knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices.

Front-line experience working with aboriginal people.

Diploma or other training in a field related to counselling and recovery.

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction.

Awareness of western mental health approaches.

Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $56,000 - $72,000.