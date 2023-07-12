Quu’asa Wellness Worker (Term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council/Teechuklth (Mental Health Program) is seeking a term, full-time Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally based support to Nuu-chah-nulth Central Region individuals, families, and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high-risk lifestyles. Based out of Tofino this position involves regular Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into the communities of Ahousaht, Ty-Histanis, Opitsaht and Hot Springs is required for this position.

Responsibilities Include

To provide direct support to individuals, families, and communities

To facilitate cultural learning activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness

To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections

To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response

To maintain reports, forms, and all required documents within timelines

Preferred Qualifications

Minimum of Grade 12/GED, plus knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices

Front-line experience working with aboriginal people

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction

Awareness of western mental health approaches to counselling and recovery

Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle

Available to work evenings and weekends, and travel by boat or plane when required

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $50,000 - $64,000.