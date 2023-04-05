Quu’asa Wellness Worker — Zeballos

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council/Teechuktl (Mental Health Program) is seeking a permanent part-time (0.8 FTE) Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally based support to Northern Region individuals, families, and communities. Based out of the Zeballos this unique position would be best suited for someone who has a desire to bring cultural practices into healing with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people who are at risk or have been involved in high-risk lifestyles. This position requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat and airplane).
Responsibilities Include
- To provide direct support to individuals, families and communities
- To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness
- To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections
- To be familiar with other healing resources and introducing (referring) clients to these resources
- To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response
- To maintain reports, forms and all required documents on a timely bases
Preferred Qualifications
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices
- Front-line experience working with aboriginal people
- Degree or other training in a field related to counselling and recovery
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction
- Awareness of western mental health approaches
- Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm on April 17, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family values.