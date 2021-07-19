The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s is seeking a reliable, pro-active, attentive Receptionist for the NTC Quu’asa Program. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position serves as the first point of contact to provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone. The Receptionist also provides other front office support to the Quu’asa Program staff such as sorting daily mail, organizing for couriers, directing clients to meeting and performing supportive administrative tasks.

Responsibilities will include:

• Greets visitors as soon as they arrive at the office using best judgement to prioritize sensitivity with general questions, information requests, and referrals to appropriate program staff • Receive and direct incoming calls on a multi-line Phone system • Assists in general administrative tasks such as in/out staff board, record-keeping, data entry, scheduling, and basic word processing • Assist with various special projects, program events and other duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications:

• Grade 12/GED equivalency plus administrative training with 2 to 3 years’ experience in a reception/administrative assistant position

• Able to work independently, to multi-task, to maintain an organized reception area, and to maintain client confidentiality

• Able to act with tact and diplomacy, maintain effective working relationships, and contribute as a team member

• Proficient in Microsoft software applications

• Possess valid driver’s licence and have a reliable, insured motor vehicle

• Provide acceptable references and criminal record check