Receptionist

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a permanent, full-time, reliable, experienced Receptionist. Based out of the Tofino Office, this position will provide general receptionist support and other related duties.

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Answer switchboard and greet callers; take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and office procedures; make assessment of calls to determine to which worker the call should be directed.
  • Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business, directing appropriately, and transmit information to and from staff members.
  • Maintain established office files of records, visitor sign-in sheets, maintain logs and records of office activities.
  • Assisting staff with travel arrangements and reservations for program staff.

 

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • High School graduation or GED with receptionist training or experience in office routines.
  • Able to provide clear information to the public and to maintain confidentiality.
  • Able to communicate effectively in writing and using computers.
  • Able to work effectively within a team environment and to act with tact and diplomacy in all circumstances.
  • Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $31,000 - $39,000.  For further information contact Lisa Sam, NTC Office Manager at (250) 724-5757.

Company

NTC

Location

Tofino

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm July 29, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

