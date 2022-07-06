The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a permanent, full-time, reliable, experienced Receptionist. Based out of the Tofino Office, this position will provide general receptionist support and other related duties.
Responsibilities Include
- Answer switchboard and greet callers; take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and office procedures; make assessment of calls to determine to which worker the call should be directed.
- Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business, directing appropriately, and transmit information to and from staff members.
- Maintain established office files of records, visitor sign-in sheets, maintain logs and records of office activities.
- Assisting staff with travel arrangements and reservations for program staff.
Preferred Qualifications
- High School graduation or GED with receptionist training or experience in office routines.
- Able to provide clear information to the public and to maintain confidentiality.
- Able to communicate effectively in writing and using computers.
- Able to work effectively within a team environment and to act with tact and diplomacy in all circumstances.
- Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $31,000 - $39,000. For further information contact Lisa Sam, NTC Office Manager at (250) 724-5757.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm July 29, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.