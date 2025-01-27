Receptionist (Tofino)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a permanent, full time, reliable, experienced Receptionist. Based out of the Tofino Office, this position will provide general receptionist support and other related duties.

Responsibilities Include

Answer switchboard and greet callers; take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and office procedures; make assessment of calls to determine to which worker the call should be directed.

Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business, directing appropriately, and transmit information to and from staff members.

Maintain established office files of records, visitor sign-in sheets, maintain logs and records of office activities.

Perform the reservations function for NTC staff, including processing hotel requests, flight/water taxi requests, budget rental requests and meeting facility requests.

Preferred Qualifications

High School graduation or GED with at least 2 years of receptionist training or experience in office routines.

Strong organizational skills with ability to work independently.

Able to provide clear information to the public and to maintain confidentiality.

Able to communicate effectively in writing and use of MS Office programs.

Able to work effectively within a team environment and to act with tact and diplomacy in all circumstances.

Preference given to applicant who resides in the area.

Must have a reliable vehicle and possess a valid driver’s licence.

Provide work references and an acceptable RCMP criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $35,000 - $52,000.