Receptionist/Front Desk

Full-time and part-time casual work is available in our Gold River NTC administrative office. The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is building a casual list of casual workers (to do daytime reception or evening office cleaning/custodial work). If you are good on the phone and like greeting people, send your resume to us for casual work in reception. If you are good at keeping things clean and orderly, give us your resume and we may call you into work tomorrow.

Casual Receptionist

Responsibilities include:

• Operating a multi-line phone system

• Multi-program reception

• Welcome waiting visitors with good hospitality

• Copying and filing

• Maintaining confidentiality

Casual Custodian

Responsibilities include:

• General clean-up of building work areas

• Empty garbage bins

• Sanitize reception areas

• Clean bathrooms

• Sweep and mop floors when needed

• Remove rubbish from building

Qualifications that will get you to work:

• Grade 12/GED graduation, plus a strong interest in working and earning a paycheck

• Good communicator over the phone and like greeting people

• Reliable with good interpersonal and organization skills

• Willing to provide criminal record check to secure a spot on the on-call list

• Living within a First Nations community would be considered an asset

For further information contact: Lisa Sam at (250) 724-5757.