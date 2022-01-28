UTG is seeking a self-motivated, experienced, and highly skilled individual who has excellent interpersonal and communications skills to become part of their team as the Receptionist/Office Clerk. As often the first line of contact, the Receptionist/Office Clerk will promote a professional image and good impression of UTG, ensuring all interactions are carried out with a friendly, positive and helpful attitude.

The Receptionist/Office Manager will provide consistent high-quality clerical and receptionist support.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Certificate in Administrative Assistant, or an acceptable combination of education and progressively responsible experience.

• 5 years of direct work experience in a Receptionist/Office Clerk capacity, ideally in a First Nations government environment.

• Strong Knowledge of general office procedures involving procurement, travel arrangements, reports, records management, etc.

• Hands-on experience with productivity applications, including word processing, spreadsheets, email clients, and presentation software. Superior word processing skills at 50 words per minute

• Superior time management skills, multi-tasking skills, and the ability to prioritize tasks with minimal supervision

• Previous experience in handling confidential or sensitive information; knowledge of applicable data privacy laws

• Able to maintain filing systems and basic databases

• Superior Telephone manners and strong interpersonal skills

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).