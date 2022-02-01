The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Referrals Reporting Analyst (RRA). This is a part-time term contract position until March 31, 2022.

JOB PURPOSE

Tseshaht is seeking a highly organized individual to be employed as a Referrals Reporting Analyst reporting to the Manager of Natural Resources. The RRA critically supports implementation of Tseshaht interim and long-term traditional territories land and resource referral policy, processing set formal referral responses from government and resource developers

The RRA will update Tseshaht Council on a monthly basis, track each referral that has been logged and monitor each referral’s status. RRA will be trained on how this information will be available on the Tseshaht Referral web page and on the Tseshaht Referral Tracking Sheet.

The RRA will work and routinely communicate with Tseshaht Council and Natural Resource Staff to ensure timely response to referrals utilizing the appropriate template.

On a case by case basis, RRA will formalize the Tseshaht consultation fee structure as a guide for planners and project proponents for planning and budgeting purposes. This includes preparing cost estimates or Contribution Funding Agreements for additional funding requirements for more specialized technical and/or professional capacity.

As needed, RRA will assist in facilitating the environmental review of projects, plans, and policies proposed within the Tseshaht traditional territories consultation area.

The ideal candidate for this challenging position will possess excellent organization and communication skills, an aptitude for computer operations including word processing, mapping, file management, and a demonstrated desire to learn.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:

QUALIFICATIONS

High-school diploma.

Ability to operate Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Google Earth.

Post-secondary training in a diploma program or undergraduate degree in a related field such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Aboriginal Studies, Natural Resources, Environmental management, or related field is an asset.

Valid B.C. driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

Must pass a criminal record check.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience specific to First Nations and British Columbia.

SKILLS & ABILITIES

Knowledge and experience with traditional knowledge mapping and information management.

Basic understanding of provincial and federal regulatory processes related to resource management and the crown consultation process.

Experience with First Nation referrals and the BC referrals process.

Ability to identify opportunities for SIB when reviewing referrals.

Experience with web-based database applications and data entry.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Strong organizational and filing skills.

Proven ability to execute advanced office procedures and practices.

Ability to take initiative and work within strict timelines.

Tactful and diplomatic.

Must have strong teamwork and cooperation, service orientation and problem solving and judgement skills.

Ability to work in multi-cultural settings.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS