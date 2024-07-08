The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Regional Coordinator to work with the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). The Regional Coordinator will develop employment training resources for each Nuu-chah-nulth geographic region (north, central, south and urban). This is predominantly a remote position but will also deliver training in the remote communities of Kyuquot, Cheklesaht, Ehattesaht, and Nuchatlaht.
Responsibilities Include
- Being aware of both overall Nuu-chah-nulth community employment and training needs in the regions as well as their short-term needs.
- Work with the NETP Manager and Office Coordinator to assist with extraordinary events which require additional resources and or support in remote communities.
- Act as a resource and liaison between NETP and Nuu-chah-nulth communities (Region).
- Coordinate and assist in developing information and training for clients.
- Maintain reporting and documentation on a timely basis.
- Government database reporting and file uploads.
- Researches, synthesizes and complies information from a variety of sources into reports and summaries to be used by NETP Manager and Office Coordinator.
- Coordinate and book debriefing and resourcing consulting meetings.
Preferred Qualifications
- Post-Secondary Diploma in Health, Social Sciences, Human Services, or related field, or a combination of education/training and at least two years’ experience in project management.
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and communities.
- Experience working with database and reporting systems for government.
- Possess strong leadership skills and an ability to work independently.
- Knowledge and understanding of existing historical barriers to First Nations people.
- Provide acceptable references (3) and criminal record check.
- Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s licence, and able to travel to NTC Communities.
Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: range $50,000 to $58,000.
Apply by 1pm July 22, 2024 by sending your cover letter, three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383 Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.