The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Regional Coordinator to work with the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). The Regional Coordinator will develop employment training resources for each Nuu-chah-nulth geographic region (north, central, south and urban). This is predominantly a remote position but will also deliver training in the remote communities of Kyuquot, Cheklesaht, Ehattesaht, and Nuchatlaht.

Responsibilities Include

Being aware of both overall Nuu-chah-nulth community employment and training needs in the regions as well as their short-term needs.

Work with the NETP Manager and Office Coordinator to assist with extraordinary events which require additional resources and or support in remote communities.

Act as a resource and liaison between NETP and Nuu-chah-nulth communities (Region).

Coordinate and assist in developing information and training for clients.

Maintain reporting and documentation on a timely basis.

Government database reporting and file uploads.

Researches, synthesizes and complies information from a variety of sources into reports and summaries to be used by NETP Manager and Office Coordinator.

Coordinate and book debriefing and resourcing consulting meetings.

Preferred Qualifications

Post-Secondary Diploma in Health, Social Sciences, Human Services, or related field, or a combination of education/training and at least two years’ experience in project management.

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and communities.

Experience working with database and reporting systems for government.

Possess strong leadership skills and an ability to work independently.

Knowledge and understanding of existing historical barriers to First Nations people.

Provide acceptable references (3) and criminal record check.

Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s licence, and able to travel to NTC Communities.

Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: range $50,000 to $58,000.