The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Program is seeking a Registered Dietitian for an exciting opportunity to expand and support existing diabetes programming for Nuu-Chah-Nulth members on Vancouver Island. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time, position and will include both individual client counseling as well as group teaching sessions.
Responsibilities:
• This position aims to support diabetes self-management education for community members living with type 2 diabetes through a strength-based approach
• Plans and implements diabetes care goals across the lifespan (high risk individuals, Pre-Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes, etc.)
• Provide individual and group diabetes education, counselling, and teaching, create client-centric nutritional plans, and support behavioural change strategies within the RD scope of practice
• Perform community nutrition needs assessments, identify barriers to food security, and support community initiatives to improve food security
• Responsible for facilitating collaborative planning, implementation, and evaluation of programs/projects with Indigenous communities and supporting community-based health plans for food sovereignty/nutrition
• Networks to ensure Indigenous community knowledge holders and experts are supported to advocate for sustainable Indigenous food systems, policy changes and others interests as defined by communities
• Actively disrupts Indigenous specific racism within the food sector and ensures that work is rooted in the land, waters and forests of local First Nations
• Promotes and demonstrates decolonizing practices into quality improvement, quality assurance, evaluation and measurement of outcomes of projects/initiatives
• Coordinate activities and liaise with a variety of community partners, nurses, dietitians, physicians, and other allied health care providers
Preferred Qualifications:
• Undergraduate degree in nutrition-dietetics related field required
• Registered Dietitian – current registration in good standing with the College of Dietitians of BC
• Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification is an asset
• Experience in cross-cultural education considered an asset
• Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations
• Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
• Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $76,000 - $90,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4:30pm, August 6, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted)