The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Program is seeking a Registered Dietitian for an exciting opportunity to expand and support existing diabetes programming for Nuu-Chah-Nulth members on Vancouver Island. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time, position and will include both individual client counseling as well as group teaching sessions.

Responsibilities:

• This position aims to support diabetes self-management education for community members living with type 2 diabetes through a strength-based approach

• Plans and implements diabetes care goals across the lifespan (high risk individuals, Pre-Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes, etc.)

• Provide individual and group diabetes education, counselling, and teaching, create client-centric nutritional plans, and support behavioural change strategies within the RD scope of practice

• Perform community nutrition needs assessments, identify barriers to food security, and support community initiatives to improve food security

• Responsible for facilitating collaborative planning, implementation, and evaluation of programs/projects with Indigenous communities and supporting community-based health plans for food sovereignty/nutrition

• Networks to ensure Indigenous community knowledge holders and experts are supported to advocate for sustainable Indigenous food systems, policy changes and others interests as defined by communities

• Actively disrupts Indigenous specific racism within the food sector and ensures that work is rooted in the land, waters and forests of local First Nations

• Promotes and demonstrates decolonizing practices into quality improvement, quality assurance, evaluation and measurement of outcomes of projects/initiatives

• Coordinate activities and liaise with a variety of community partners, nurses, dietitians, physicians, and other allied health care providers

Preferred Qualifications:

• Undergraduate degree in nutrition-dietetics related field required

• Registered Dietitian – current registration in good standing with the College of Dietitians of BC

• Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification is an asset

• Experience in cross-cultural education considered an asset

• Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations

• Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle

• Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $76,000 - $90,000 annually.