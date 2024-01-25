The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Program is seeking a Registered Dietitian for an exciting opportunity to expand and support existing diabetes programming for Nuu-chah-nulth members on Vancouver Island. Based out of Tofino, this temporary (backfill for maternity leave), full or part-time (0.8 FTE) position will include both individual client counselling as well as group teaching sessions. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) is required for this position.

Responsibilities Include

This position aims to support diabetes self-management education for community members living with type 2 diabetes through a strength-based approach.

Plans and implements diabetes care goals across the lifespan (high risk individuals, Pre-Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes, etc.)

Provide individual and group diabetes education, counselling, and teaching, create client-centric nutritional plans, and support behavioural change strategies within the RD scope of practice.

Perform community nutrition needs assessments, identify barriers to food security, and support community initiatives to improve food security.

Coordinate activities and liaise with a variety of community partners, nurses, dieticians, physicians, and other allied health care providers.

Facilitate collaborative planning, implementation, and evaluation of programs/projects with Indigenous communities and support community-based health plans for food sovereignty and nutrition.

Network to ensure Indigenous community knowledge holders and experts are supported to advocate for sustainable Indigenous food systems, policy changes and others interests as defined by communities.

Actively disrupts Indigenous specific racism within the food sector and ensures that work is rooted in the land, waters, and forests of local First Nations.

Promotes and demonstrates decolonizing practices into quality improvement, quality assurance, evaluation, and measurement of outcomes of projects/initiatives.

Preferred Qualifications

Undergraduate degree in nutrition-dietetics related field required.

Registered Dietitian – current registration in good standing with the College of Dietitians of BC.

Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification is an asset.

Experience in cross-cultural education considered an asset.

Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with issues that arise from working with high-risk populations.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and have daily access to reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $76,000 - $90,000 annually.