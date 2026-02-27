REQUEST FOR NOMINATIONS - REQUEST FOR NOMINATIONS

In accordance with Section 14(1)(d) of the Canada Marine Act (CMA) and the Letters Patent of the Port Alberni Port Authority, a Nominating Committee has been formed.
The Port Alberni Port Authority has three vacancies for the user group category for which nominations are being accepted.
Section 16 of the CMA provides details of those individuals who may not be directors of a port authority. In particular, section 16(e) of CMA precludes an individual who is a director, office or employee of a person who is a user of the port. The Director appointment approach supports an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process – one that will result in the recommendation of high-quality candidates who achieve gender parity and truly reflect Canada’s diversity.
Nominations will be received until 4:00 PM, April 10, 2026.
Please pick up nomination forms, criteria for eligibility, and copies of the pertinent sections for the Canada Marine Act at the Port Alberni Port Authority office located at:
2750 Harbour Road
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7X2
Telephone: (250) 723-5312
or at www.papa-appa.ca
Please submit your completed nomination package which includes nomination form, resume and cover letter to:
Port Advisory Nominating Committee
c\o Port Alberni Port Authority
2750 Harbour Road
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7X2