Research Associate Lead (I-HeLTI)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Health Department is seeking a term, full-time Research Associate Lead for its Indigenous Healthy Life Trajectories Initiative (I-HeLTI) Project, based out of Port Alberni. The project applies traditional Nuu-chah-nulth knowledge to inform our activities and to reclaim positive pathways for promoting and sustaining healthy child development. The I-HeLTI Research Associate Lead will provide scientific leadership and liaise between NTC (NTC team members, Elders, communities, service providers) and academic partners (extended academic team). The role interprets and understands the research interests and priorities of the individuals and groups working within the I-HeLTI Project. To meet project goals, the I-HeLTI Project team will use both Indigenous knowledge and scientific methods to measure the wellbeing of children and families over time.

Responsibilities Include

Contributing expertise to strategic meetings with research leadership.

Implementing decisions of leadership by overseeing and directing the work.

Supporting the Project Manager and Project Coordinator to make decisions to maintain best practices.

Monitoring the work to ensure compliance with study protocols and scientific principles.

Providing other research-related support to the research team as needed.

Providing strategic advice to research leadership regarding study design, implementation, analysis, and knowledge translation/mobilization.

Preferred Qualifications

A PhD degree relevant to public health with a preference given to expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health.

Minimum two years’ experience (with degree) research project management.

A clear understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2 Ethics Guidelines.

Excellent knowledge of research life cycle and collaborative projects.

Excellent organizational, logistical, research, report writing, and copy-editing skills.

Good understanding of Indigenous, qualitative, quantitative, and biological research methods.

Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience: Master’s range $80,000 - $100,000; PhD range $95,000 - $115,000.