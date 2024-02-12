The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Administration Department is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Casual Reservations Clerk to perform a variety of complex travel and accommodation reservation/bookings duties. Based out of Port Alberni, this position supports the travel arrangement needs for all NTC Departments.
Key Responsibilities
- Receive and process reservation orders through phone, fax, or email.
- Coordinate bookings for staff travel arrangements and accommodations and ensure the fulfillment of travel requirements of staff.
- Use computer-based programs and process detailed and timely information.
- Support NTC special event coordination and activities.
- Assist in the upkeep of files, office keys, supplies.
- Book meeting rooms.
- Assist with incoming and outgoing couriering (delivery and dispatch) as needed.
- Provide back-up and relief for the Receptionist.
Preferred Qualifications
- A minimum of a high school diploma/GED with office administrative certification plus a minimum of 2-years of direct experience in a busy administration setting.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, uphold confidentiality, and maintain effective working relationships.
- Proficient in software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, PPT, Drop Box, Access, and Outlook).
- Able to work independently, multi-task, plan activities, and prioritize workload.
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.
- Acceptable references and criminal record check.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm February 26, 2024 by sending your cover letter,
resume and 3 references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Canada to be considered for this position.