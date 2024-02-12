The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Administration Department is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Casual Reservations Clerk to perform a variety of complex travel and accommodation reservation/bookings duties. Based out of Port Alberni, this position supports the travel arrangement needs for all NTC Departments.

Key Responsibilities

Receive and process reservation orders through phone, fax, or email.

Coordinate bookings for staff travel arrangements and accommodations and ensure the fulfillment of travel requirements of staff.

Use computer-based programs and process detailed and timely information.

Support NTC special event coordination and activities.

Assist in the upkeep of files, office keys, supplies.

Book meeting rooms.

Assist with incoming and outgoing couriering (delivery and dispatch) as needed.

Provide back-up and relief for the Receptionist.

Preferred Qualifications