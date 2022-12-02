POSITION SUMMARY
The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for
the position of Residential Care Aide / Health Care Aide (RCA / HCA). This position
is Casual / On call.
Tseshaht First Nation is seeking an RCA/HCA to provide in-home care support in
accordance with TFN Vision, Principles and Values. This position reports to the
Director of Membership Services and is assigned client caseloads in accordance
with community needs.
PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
The RCA will provide in-home care support to community members dependent on
the clients’ care plan. Duties may include:
1. Assist client in maintaining personal hygiene needs (assist with bathing,
toileting, dressing, grooming, mouth care, skin care, nail care).
2. Assist clients in meeting nutritional needs by preparing light meals and
encouraging healthy food and hydration intake.
3. Assist clients with maintaining safe and clean environment by assisting with
basic cleaning and encouraging clients to maintain clean environment.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Successful completion of RCA/HCA program and registered with the BC
- Care Aide registry.
- Strong interpersonal skills to communication effectively, efficiently, and in a
- culturally sensitive manner with clients and their families.
- A demonstrated ability to maintain professional standards and
- confidentiality.
- Physical ability to carry out the duties of the position.
- Valid BC drivers license with reliable transportation.
- Provide Criminal Record Check suitable to the Employer and the position.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Closing Date
January 4, 2023
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com