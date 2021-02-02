The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a term (to March 31, 2022), full-time Resolution Health Support Worker to provide cultural support and counselling to Residential School survivors. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is for someone who has a desire to support individual survivors of residential school and their families.

Responsibilities Include:

Provide direct support to individuals and families

Plan and organize group information and healing sessions

Facilitate cultural approaches and activities that provides cultural healing and mental wellness

Provide support and debriefing to community workers

Maintain ongoing consultation with elders about culturally appropriate healing methods

Maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis

Preferred Qualifications:

Possess a human service diploma or Grade 12, plus in-depth knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices and understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth-aht suffering from residential school trauma

Front-line experience working with aboriginal people

Excellent communication and people skills

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and be able to travel to NTC Communities

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000.