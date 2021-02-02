Resolution Health Support Worker

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a term (to March 31, 2022), full-time Resolution Health Support Worker to provide cultural support and counselling to Residential School survivors.  Based out of Port Alberni, this position is for someone who has a desire to support individual survivors of residential school and their families.

 

Responsibilities Include:

 

  • Provide direct support to individuals and families
  • Plan and organize group information and healing sessions
  • Facilitate cultural approaches and activities that provides cultural healing and mental wellness
  • Provide support and debriefing to community workers
  • Maintain ongoing consultation with elders about culturally appropriate healing methods
  • Maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis

 

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Possess a human service diploma or Grade 12, plus in-depth knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices and understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth-aht suffering from residential school trauma
  • Front-line experience working with aboriginal people
  • Excellent communication and people skills
  • Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
  • Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and be able to travel to NTC Communities

 

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000.   

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 4pm February 12, 2021 by sending your

cover letter, three references (available to contact)

and resume to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for their interest. Pursuant to Section 16[1] of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture.)

