The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Resource Management Officer Technician. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.
POSITION SUMMARY
Tseshaht First Nation is seeking a Resource Management Technician Officer supporting the monitoring and protection of chinook, sockeye, coho and chum salmon populations within Tseshaht Territory. This position reports to the Fisheries Manager and is intended to strengthen Tseshaht First Nation’s monitoring skills through standardized training and sharing of operational tools, practices, and networking, and enhancing monitoring capacity. This is a seasonal position from May to October.
PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Fisheries Manager:
- Takes part in regular habitat monitoring, stream surveying, monitoring of community harvests of chinook, sockeye, coho and chum salmon populations within Tseshaht First Nation Territory.
- Observes and reports on new and ongoing threats related to climate change, chemical substances, and human interference.
- Assists with Tseshaht First Nation fisheries stewardship initiatives.
- Addresses issues where appropriate and, when needed, records and /or reports incidents and issues to the appropriate authority.
- Willingness to complete training and certifications to increase skills including Small Vessel Operator Proficiency (SVOP) and other boating skills, swift-water rescue, first aid, safe fish harvesting, catch monitoring, survey techniques, office skills, and/or communication skills.
- Other related duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS
Training, Education and Experience
- Grade 12 or GED or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Experience with boat maintenance and basic maintenance of equipment and facilities.
- Current First Aid Level 1 Certification
- Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Knowledge of Tseshaht territory, including marine territories and waterways.
- Strong customer/visitor service skills. Friendly, positive, responsive, professional and helpful.
- General maintenance skills including boat, equipment and facilities.
- Ability to operate and use a variety of tools and equipment; aptitude to learn and use new equipment and tools as needed
- Strong focus on safety and ability to follow safe work procedures is required
- Good communication skills (reading and writing); ability to communicate effectively with visitors and Tseshaht community members.
- Ability to perform physical work including lifting up to 50 lbs, bending, standing, and stooping; able to work in variable environments including dusty and hot and cold temperatures
- Able to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision as well as working within a collaborative team framework.
- Basic computer skills.
- Genuine respect for Tseshaht First Nation culture and protocols
-
WORKING CONDITIONS
- Work is primarily performed outdoors in all weather conditions.
- Regular bending, lifting, standing, stooping, climbing is required.
- Work hours will vary during the Season, including evening, weekend, nights, and holiday’s.
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Vicky White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com