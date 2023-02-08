The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS) is seeking an experienced, delegated Social Worker to fill a permanent, full-time Out of Care Resource Social Worker position. Based at the Port Alberni Usma F&CS office, this social worker will be part of the Usma Resource Team, and will work collaboratively with other social workers, Nations, and families. This is a C6 Delegation preferred position. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. Usma F&CS works on the traditional and unceded territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, supporting and collaborating with community to develop appropriate responses to child safety concerns and build upon community support services.
Position Responsibilities
- Assess prospective Out of Care care-providers to determine suitability and to provide direct support to Out of Care care-providers.
- Initiate and maintain out of care contracts, payments, and other documents for Out of Care providers.
- Support Out of Care service providers through home visits, and advocate for the needs of the care provider and the child.
- Identify and support the training needs of care providers.
- Participate in the development and implementation of cultural safety plans for children in Out of Care placements as required.
- Maintain up to date recordings and case files and participate in case conferences.
Preferred Qualifications
- BSW, Child and Youth Care Degree with a minimum of two years direct experience.
- C6 Delegation preferred, with direct experience in child and family services; or eligible for full delegation.
- Knowledge of related policy and legislation
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.
- Practical knowledge of Provincial Aboriginal Operational Practice Standards and Indicators
- Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $71,000 - $77,000. For information contact Kelly Edgar, Director Usma F&CS Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org
Apply by 1pm February 21, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted