SD 84 (2) positions

VANCOUVER ISLAND WEST SCHOOL DISTRICT 84 invites applications for:

DISTRICT CARPENTER

COMPUTER TECHNICIAN 2

to join the District Operations Team.

These are full-time positions with full benefits and pro-d support.

Carpenter - $38.05/hour; Computer Tech 2 - $29.31/hour

For information, please visit https://sd84.bc.ca/about-sd84/employment-opportunities/

or contact Deane Johnson, Operations Supervisor,

at djohnson@viw.sd84.bc.ca or 250-504-0614.

Company

SD84

Location

Gold River

Contact Info

Resumes to amcdowell@viw.sd84.bc.ca.

Applications are considered as soon as they are received.

