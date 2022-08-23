The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Child & Youth Department is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Senior Early Years Outreach Worker (SEYOW) based in Port Alberni. This position supports the developmental of healthy infants and children (aged 0-6 years) through supporting women, men and families during preconception, pregnancy, and the early years. The SEYOW acknowledges and encourages connection with the traditional teachings, stories and rituals related to pregnancy and early childhood that have been long held by Nuu-chah-nulth-aht. This position is responsible to provide support, coordinate Early Years Outreach Workers (EYOW) activities and to support the Manager of Child and Youth Services.
Position Responsibilities
- Conduct home visits with parents and be a resource to address concerns regarding child development issues
- Facilitates the development and implementation of individual care plans for children that reflect the choices and priorities identified by their families
- Assists the family in planning activities in the home and community which will encourage the growth and development of the child
- Introduces the family to community resources and comprehensive services which will be of benefit to the child and family
- Provide ongoing evaluation on activities
- Work collaboratively with the community to deliver group services that promote positive child development
Preferred Qualifications
- A related university degree, or diploma with relevant experience in a similar discipline (e.g., Early Childhood Education with experience, Nursing, or Child & Youth Care)
- Knowledge of existing historical barriers to active First Nation families and parent involvement in their child’s development
- Sensitivity to the real needs of First Nation’s families
- Able to act with tact, meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Central Region Communities
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $55,000 - $70,000 annually.
Apply before 1pm September 6, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.