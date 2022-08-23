The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Child & Youth Department is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Senior Early Years Outreach Worker (SEYOW) based in Port Alberni. This position supports the developmental of healthy infants and children (aged 0-6 years) through supporting women, men and families during preconception, pregnancy, and the early years. The SEYOW acknowledges and encourages connection with the traditional teachings, stories and rituals related to pregnancy and early childhood that have been long held by Nuu-chah-nulth-aht. This position is responsible to provide support, coordinate Early Years Outreach Workers (EYOW) activities and to support the Manager of Child and Youth Services.

Position Responsibilities

Conduct home visits with parents and be a resource to address concerns regarding child development issues

Facilitates the development and implementation of individual care plans for children that reflect the choices and priorities identified by their families

Assists the family in planning activities in the home and community which will encourage the growth and development of the child

Introduces the family to community resources and comprehensive services which will be of benefit to the child and family

Provide ongoing evaluation on activities

Work collaboratively with the community to deliver group services that promote positive child development

Preferred Qualifications

A related university degree, or diploma with relevant experience in a similar discipline (e.g., Early Childhood Education with experience, Nursing, or Child & Youth Care)

Knowledge of existing historical barriers to active First Nation families and parent involvement in their child’s development

Sensitivity to the real needs of First Nation’s families

Able to act with tact, meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Central Region Communities

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $55,000 - $70,000 annually.