POSITION SUMMARY

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Social Development & Health Program Manager. This position is full time at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week) on a term.

The TFN Administration Office requires an individual with health administrator and social services experience to provide professional support and leadership for the delivery of community-based Social and Health services. Flexibility is required for workdays and hours of work.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

This position is responsible to manage a comprehensive range of social and health programs involving varying degrees of complexity and multi-problem situational needs for case management. As the Program Manager for delivery of social and health programs this position supervises staff involved in family support, crisis care, wellness, home care and patient travel. This position works with clients residing both on and off reserve, building relationships with community, families and clients. This position maintains and builds relationships with NTC, and other First Nations or government authorities involved in the social services and community health fields and works with these organizations to ensure support services effectively attend to needs.

The Program Manager contributes to and/or is responsible to directly oversee programs, services and initiatives associated with the Income Assistance, Patient Travel, and Social Services. This position is accountable to professionally advocate on behalf of Tseshaht families, children and individuals on matters involving homecare support, primary health care, mental health and disabilities.

The Program Manager ensures Child & Family Services case management is delivered in accordance with all pertinent legislation, acts and policies. As a professional, community-based resource, this position is fundamental to the achievement of objectives for membership wellness and social development.

QUALIFICATIONS