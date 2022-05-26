POSITION SUMMARY
The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Social Development & Health Program Manager. This position is full time at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week) on a term.
The TFN Administration Office requires an individual with health administrator and social services experience to provide professional support and leadership for the delivery of community-based Social and Health services. Flexibility is required for workdays and hours of work.
PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
This position is responsible to manage a comprehensive range of social and health programs involving varying degrees of complexity and multi-problem situational needs for case management. As the Program Manager for delivery of social and health programs this position supervises staff involved in family support, crisis care, wellness, home care and patient travel. This position works with clients residing both on and off reserve, building relationships with community, families and clients. This position maintains and builds relationships with NTC, and other First Nations or government authorities involved in the social services and community health fields and works with these organizations to ensure support services effectively attend to needs.
The Program Manager contributes to and/or is responsible to directly oversee programs, services and initiatives associated with the Income Assistance, Patient Travel, and Social Services. This position is accountable to professionally advocate on behalf of Tseshaht families, children and individuals on matters involving homecare support, primary health care, mental health and disabilities.
The Program Manager ensures Child & Family Services case management is delivered in accordance with all pertinent legislation, acts and policies. As a professional, community-based resource, this position is fundamental to the achievement of objectives for membership wellness and social development.
QUALIFICATIONS
- A Diploma in Human Services, or related field
- 3 to 5 years of management experience preferably acquired while working in
- a First Nations community
- A combination of education and experience will be considered to meet
- qualifications
- Familiar with Tseshaht culture, spiritual beliefs, and language an asset
- Good understanding and/or ability to interpret the application of social work
- theories, practices, and procedures and of all pertinent legislation and
- policies, including the Mental Health Act, Child and Family Services Act,
- Adoption Act, Young Offenders Act and Criminal Codes
- Experience and understanding of Social Development policy and procedures,
- as well as an understanding of First Nations Health Benefits and Health and
- Wellness planning
- Experience with case management, case conferencing, investigation and
- intervention theories and practices is an asset
- Well-developed organizational, verbal, and written communication skills,
- interviewing and analytical skills and good computer skills
- Demonstrated team leader abilities; flexible, adaptable, and able to work
- effectively in a variety of settings
- Must pass a Criminal Record Check suitable to the Employer and the
- Position, if requested.
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: vshrimpton@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: June 15, 2022