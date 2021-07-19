Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) is a Transport Canada certified Response Organization, whose mandate is to ensure there is a state of preparedness in place and to mitigate the impact when an oil spill occurs. Our spill response team is responsible for protecting Canada’s West Coast. Our ability to take action early in an incident significantly reduces the negative impacts oil can have on the environment. Once on scene, WCMRC responders ensure that the situation is thoroughly and safely assessed, response strategies are carefully devised, and countermeasures are quickly deployed. How our team responds matters.

WCMRC is recruiting for a Full Time Spill Response Technician – 60 GT Master to join our Port Alberni, BC spill response team.

Our spill response team is comprised of professionals with diverse skills and experience. Their ability to effectively manage and direct spill response procedures within the first few hours after response activation significantly reduces the negative impacts oil can have on the surrounding environment. On a spill site, WCMRC personnel work to ensure that the situation is thoroughly assessed, response strategies are carefully devised, and resultant countermeasures are quickly deployed.

The specific responsibilities for this position include:

Captain vessels safely and effectively, provide direction to crew members to accomplish all assignments, and maintain records of allocated personnel and resources.

Ensure that all activities are carried out with due regard to personal safety, the safety of others, and in line with company policies and procedures.

Provide safe, prompt and efficient support to spill incidents, exercises and preparedness projects.

Maintain spill response equipment to ensure all equipment is operational and response ready at all times.

Lead and supervise small teams.

Ensure crew is fully trained and successfully executes assigned tasks during exercises, drills and oil spill response operations.

Participate in exercises, trains contractors and WCMRC personnel.

Ensure completion of monthly work orders, vessel runs, annual equipment refits, vessel dry docking, and assist with regulatory inspections, i.e. Transport Canada Vessel Inspections.

Provide training to our new hires/ casuals/ contractors.

The successful candidate will possess a Master 60 GT Domestic certificate issued by Transport Canada, a minimum of three years of previous experience with marine and small power equipment maintenance, working knowledge of local coastlines, and emergency response training and/or experience. A Class 5 Drivers License is required. Must be physically fit for work at sea in calm and rough waters and be willing and able to work outdoors under inclement weather. Also, must be capable of lifting and carrying up to 50lbs on a regular basis. You will also need to be a collaborative team player who thrives on coordinating and interacting with multiple people on multiple projects, and who is able to manage shifting priorities.

WCMRC is committed to the health and safety of our employees and the protection of the West Coast. To that end, all employees are required to be fit for duty.

At WCMRC we value open and honest communication that fosters a climate of trust, integrity in all our business practices, success through competency, creativity and teamwork, and being a steward of the environment. We believe that putting our values into practice creates long-term benefits for our employees, shareholders, stakeholders, suppliers and the communities we serve.