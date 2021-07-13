The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Sr. Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide mentoring and cultural supervision to Quu’asa Wellness Workers. Based out of Port Alberni, this role is best suited to someone who can bring cultural practices into healing with an emphasis of providing support to those living a high-risk lifestyle.

Position Responsibilities include:

To provide mentoring, cultural supervision and case conferencing to Quu’asa Wellness Workers and other program staff

To provide direct support to individuals, families and communities

To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness

To facilitate family support networks and family connections

To be familiar with other internal/external healing resources and introducing (referring) clients to these resources

To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response

To maintain reports, forms and all required documents on a timely basis

Preferred Qualifications:

Grade 12, plus superior understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditional healing practices and protocols

Understanding of western mental health approaches, and able to assist with cross-cultural training

Experience in programs that facilitate transformation from addiction considered an asset

Possess a car and valid driver’s licence, able to transport yourself, and available to travel into remote communities

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $68,000 annually.