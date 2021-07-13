The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Sr. Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide mentoring and cultural supervision to Quu’asa Wellness Workers. Based out of Port Alberni, this role is best suited to someone who can bring cultural practices into healing with an emphasis of providing support to those living a high-risk lifestyle.
Position Responsibilities include:
- To provide mentoring, cultural supervision and case conferencing to Quu’asa Wellness Workers and other program staff
- To provide direct support to individuals, families and communities
- To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness
- To facilitate family support networks and family connections
- To be familiar with other internal/external healing resources and introducing (referring) clients to these resources
- To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response
- To maintain reports, forms and all required documents on a timely basis
Preferred Qualifications:
- Grade 12, plus superior understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditional healing practices and protocols
- Understanding of western mental health approaches, and able to assist with cross-cultural training
- Experience in programs that facilitate transformation from addiction considered an asset
- Possess a car and valid driver’s licence, able to transport yourself, and available to travel into remote communities
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $68,000 annually.
Apply by July 23, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for the interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of the Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditions and healing practices.)